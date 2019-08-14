Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Share Value Declined While White Pine Investment Co Boosted Position; Telemark Asset Management Trimmed Workday (WDAY) Stake by $11.52 Million

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $188.5. About 54,224 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 110,358 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST OPPOSED FAA RECOMMENDATION TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 18/04/2018 – Southwest flight forced to land after bird strike; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Airlines Drop as Southwest Forecast Spurs Anxiety on Fares; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS LEASING ALASKA FLIGHT SLOTS IN NY, DC; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 6,569 shares. Peconic Llc owns 45,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 101,998 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Stifel invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Texas-based Crossvault Cap has invested 0.4% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). British Columbia Inv Management Corp owns 40,673 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc reported 290,883 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 55,200 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 7,010 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,914 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Citigroup Inc reported 219,330 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 16,261 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 28th Options Now Available For Workday (WDAY) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Is a Relatively Safe Tech Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Mgmt Co Ltd Com reported 4,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Corp accumulated 5,469 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 149 were reported by Winch Advisory Ltd Liability. 470,151 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 71,721 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 96,770 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd stated it has 12,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 7,013 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 21,747 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Country Bankshares accumulated 212 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,927 shares. Gam Ag owns 9,237 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).