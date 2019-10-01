Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Reaches $54.43 After 5.00% Up Move; Red Lion Hotels Has 1.65 Sentiment

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 519,093 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1B; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST OPPOSED FAA RECOMMENDATION TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia After Blown Engine: Reports — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – F.A.A. Orders Closer Engine Inspections After Southwest Airlines FailureThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $29.26 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $57.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LUV worth $1.46B more.

Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 33 funds increased or started new positions, while 20 sold and trimmed positions in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 17.86 million shares, down from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Red Lion Hotels Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $5700 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 7.79% above currents $54.43 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target in Friday, April 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 57,910 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1.13M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,478 shares. 8,734 are owned by Cypress Group. Ws Management Lllp accumulated 1.00 million shares. Vanguard Group has 36.19M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment Inc has 5,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 36,740 shares. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 33,629 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.07% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.26 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 12.07% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for 500,000 shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 3.66 million shares or 8.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 2.72% invested in the company for 723,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 481,052 shares.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 23.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.