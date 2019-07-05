Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Has Lifted by White Pine Investment Co; Mcclain Value Management Raised Its Knowles (KN) Stake by $1.04 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 218,254 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 2.06M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN $2.0 BLN TO $2.1 BLN RANGE; 11/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recognized At This Year’s Freddie Awards; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US; 17/04/2018 – Newsweek: Breaking: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after reported engine fire; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 17/04/2018 – Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philly, damage to exterior; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEES ENDING 2018 WITH RECORD 752 AIRCRAFT IN FLEET; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,049 were reported by Hilltop Holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc owns 34,500 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 124,609 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cibc owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 83,400 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,635 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 139,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 2.07 million shares. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 1,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,765 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Management has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 150 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Palladium Llc has 0.19% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 50,003 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest plays Max 8 defense – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Shares Fall After Downward Revision To Revenue Outlook – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FAA reassigns top managers in office overseeing Southwest Airlines – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Attention Airline Investors: Southwest Adjusts Q2 Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “CrowdStrike Holdings IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.