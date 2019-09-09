Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Value Declined While White Pine Investment Co Lifted Its Stake; Oakwood Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $387,270

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV CEO: 1 FAN BLADE FOUND WITH CRACKS DURING MAY 2017 REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 17/04/2018 – NTSB: INVESTIGATORS PROBING ENGINE FAILURE ON SOUTHWEST JET; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video)

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.