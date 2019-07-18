Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Value Declined While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Increased by $1.71 Million Its Stake; Northstar Asset Management Has Lifted J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 55.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,715 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 60,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 3.67M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 17/04/2018 – WHIO-TV: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 11.19 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:

