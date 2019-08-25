Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Market Value Declined While Grimes & Company Has Raised Holding by $1.02 Million; Etrade Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) as Market Valuation Rose

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 20,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 130,543 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 110,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Rev $4.9B; 15/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Employees Celebrate ‘ProfitSharing Day’; Receive $543 Million In 2017 ProfitSharing; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 8,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 22,254 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 31,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 628,437 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TICKETMASTER AND NFL’S TENNESSEE TITANS RENEW OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,334 shares to 4,588 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 151,155 shares to 12,770 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 6,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,558 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).