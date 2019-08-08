Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While Hendley & Co Has Lowered Its Stake; Sanders Capital Lifted Holding in D R Horton (DHI) by $96.48 Million

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 20.74 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939.83 million, up from 18.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 143,836 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 112,293 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2018 Capacity Up in Low 5% Range; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WOULD WEIGH TAKING MORE MAX JETS AS SOON AS 2019: CEO; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER 30 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 36 shares. Cibc reported 70,723 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 500 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj holds 11,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3,856 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 442,593 shares. Northcoast Asset Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 18,448 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 45,602 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Haverford Serv holds 16,400 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $652.32 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

