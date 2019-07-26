Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined While Hendley & Co Has Lowered Position by $2.09 Million; As Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Valuation Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Increased Position by $5.55 Million

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16 million, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 5.04M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 22/05/2018 – Fifth Third (FITB) Fifth Third to Acquire MB Financial Conference (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Fincl, Inc. Creating a Leading Retail and Comml Franchise in the Attractive Chicago Market; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 8.56 million shares traded or 146.44% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 16/05/2018 – LUV: BLADES FOUND WITH `COATING ANOMALIES’ SENT FOR CLOSER LOOK; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS PREMATURE TO TALK ABOUT CHANGES TO MAKE NOW; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One stated it has 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 1,867 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 9,066 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 535 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd holds 127,962 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 41,628 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.14% or 102,568 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 587 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.09% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.84 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. 8,900 are owned by Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 120,513 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 884 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.51M shares stake.

More notable recent Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Performing Bank Stocks Worth Betting on in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fifth Third Bancorp declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 03/07/2019: APO, COOP, FITB, MBFI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PNC Financial Rewards Shareholders With 21% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for May 6, 2019 : INTC, EGP, V, DWDP, HPQ, RRC, QQQ, KR, FITB, SLM, MSFT, FAST – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,296 shares to 173,345 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,097 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Manages Slight Q2 Profit Despite Grounding of Boeing MAX 737s – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Inv invested in 19,134 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 9,500 shares. Todd Asset Ltd holds 0.64% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 437,918 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Covington Mgmt owns 421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 20,137 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.49% or 11,204 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 35,974 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank invested in 3,165 shares. Franklin reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meeder Asset Management reported 110,446 shares. Everence Cap has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,830 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.09% or 328,947 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 36,441 shares.