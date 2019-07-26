Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding Maintained by White Pine Investment Co; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Its Holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by $1.46 Million

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 4.50 million shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 17/04/2018 – FOX 47 Madison: (FOX News) BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 17/04/2018 – #WVTM13: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after blowing an engine #WVTM13; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IT IS ACCELERATING ITS EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 612,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 539,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 115,623 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has declined 10.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares to 242,617 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Fund Inc. (CHN) by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82M shares, and cut its stake in Korea Fund (KF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold HQH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.76 million shares or 5.43% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) or 319,504 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 22,895 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 34,522 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 23,331 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.37% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Bessemer reported 6,750 shares. Needham Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 392,090 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). 176,511 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 45,611 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Moreover, Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 128,833 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

