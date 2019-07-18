Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Its Holding by $1.30 Million; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Stake

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 3.67M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest CEO: No Fatigue, Cracks Found in Initial Engine Inspections; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor Increases, As Traffic Growth Outpaces Capacity — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: NO EMERGENCY DECLARED ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 476,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.86 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.01M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 1.11M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0% or 63,670 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Parkside Natl Bank invested in 0% or 102 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 326,616 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 260,349 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Group Inc accumulated 2.26 million shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.37% or 232,100 shares in its portfolio. 753,061 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,749 shares. 168,817 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Dubuque Financial Bank accumulated 330 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 199,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 231,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Moreover, Pnc Financial Service Grp has 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 88,335 shares.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12M shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $229.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 515,605 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amalgamated Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 74,576 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 15,922 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,844 shares. Amer Int Grp owns 200,447 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability owns 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Co reported 11,724 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 5,600 are owned by Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated. Bailard holds 7,864 shares. 36,500 are owned by Highland Mgmt L P. Morgan Stanley owns 2.60 million shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1,834 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).