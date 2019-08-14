Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder White Pine Investment Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.30 Million; As Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Share Value Declined, Msdc Management LP Increased by $37.56 Million Its Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 3.21 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest: 2Q RASM View Reflects Some Recent Softness in Bookings Following Flight 1380 Accident; 20/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Off-duty cop victim of Southwest Side attempted carjacking; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 21/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES 1Q RASM COMPARABLE WITH YR AGO RECAST RASM; 17/04/2018 – Dept of Trans: Statement from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS ON DIVERSION IN EMAIL; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SAYS IN 2017, STARTED A PROGRAM TO INSPECT ALL FAN BLADES ON ALL -700/-800 AIRCRAFT IN CO’S FLEET; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 139,456 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD)

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham Limited Partnership reported 163,130 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 5,003 are held by First Heartland Consultants. Daiwa Group reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 7,892 shares. 4,525 were reported by Columbia Asset Management. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 4.64 million shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability reported 58,682 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 9,890 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Provident Company reported 7.16% stake. Kentucky Retirement reported 21,747 shares stake. Stanley invested in 0.25% or 20,137 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 60,000 shares. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 86,107 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. On Friday, June 7 BATES THOMAS R JR bought $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 10,141 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 700,680 shares. 132,450 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Fmr Lc reported 689,455 shares. Van Eck invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management reported 319,350 shares stake. Msd Cap LP stated it has 4.47 million shares or 13.86% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Vanguard Group holds 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) or 1.93M shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 107,860 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Legal General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 7,404 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 43,522 shares.