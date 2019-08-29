Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder White Pine Investment Co Boosted Stake by $1.30 Million as Stock Price Declined; First Washington Has Raised Otter Tail (OTTR) Holding by $419,587

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 2.14M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 24/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Manufacturer of engine that blew up last week on a Southwest Airlines jet was preparing before the; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Slips 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q EPS 79c; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR SEES `STRONG EARNINGS, MARGINS’ FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) by 389.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.77% . The institutional investor held 10,762 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Otter Tail Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 26,406 shares traded. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical OTTR News: 12/04/2018 – ID Securities: 04/12/2018 – Governor Otter Proclaims April “Financial Literacy Month”; 02/05/2018 – Otter Tail Declares Dividend of 3.35c; 02/04/2018 – Otter Tail Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ND PSC: 03/14/2018 PSC Schedules Public Input Sessions for Proposed Otter Tail Electric Rate Increase; 07/05/2018 – OTTER TAIL CORP OTTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 20/04/2018 – Otter Tail Power Company requests rate review in South Dakota; 18/04/2018 – Idaho Governor: GOVERNOR OTTER AND IDAHO’S FIRST LADY MOURN THE PASSING OF BARBARA BUSH; 07/05/2018 – Otter Tail 1Q Rev $241.3M; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL – FILED A REQUEST WITH SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION TO INCREASE ITS RATES; 20/04/2018 – OTTER TAIL POWER CO. REQUESTS RATE REVIEW IN SOUTH DAKOTA

More notable recent Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 49% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Otter Tail Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTTR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 33,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold OTTR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.22 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 328,197 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) for 4,567 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,497 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0% or 8,760 shares. Chicago Equity holds 56,490 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) or 7,671 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). North Star Inv Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,930 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 4,663 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.14% invested in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR). Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.22 million shares. 134 are held by Of Vermont. 36,100 were reported by Bancshares Of America Corporation De.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.