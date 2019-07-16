Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder Renaissance Group Cut Its Position by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lifted Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,613 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 1.37 million shares traded or 11.89% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 29,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500,994 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, down from 530,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 2.85M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 11.7 BLN REV PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN MARCH 2018, UP 3.7 PERCENT FROM 11.3 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-ESTIMATES ANNUAL 2018 CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL & OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO BE COMPARABLE WITH ANNUAL 2017’S 8.47 CENTS; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 20/04/2018 – FAA orders ’emergency’ engine inspections after deadly blast on Southwest flight; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Reports First Quarter Profit; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR-AIRCRAFT MECHANICS UNION REACH PACT IN PRINCIPLE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Officials Are in Direct Contact With NTSB and FAA; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group holds 229,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.11% or 21,747 shares. Parametric Port Associate reported 1.56 million shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.18M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.29% stake. Mirae Asset Invs Company owns 19,368 shares. 88,395 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 230 shares. Gould Asset Limited Liability Company Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,285 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Highland Cap L P, Texas-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Company accumulated 5,019 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Eaton Vance Management holds 132,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.01 million for 9.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares to 105,451 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Sa (AXAHY) by 130,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 7,106 shares to 136,755 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,907 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).