Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder Hendley & Co Decreased Its Position by $2.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Its Holding by $7.57 Million as Stock Price Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 42,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 89,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 131,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $208.83. About 730,126 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 1.23 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Phila…; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Traffic Rose 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Forced to Land After Engine Blowout Breaks Window; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 18/04/2018 – Fan Blade, Engine Cover Are Factors in Southwest Flight 1380 Engine Failure; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 02/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to New Jersey diverted due to broken window; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

