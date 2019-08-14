Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder Hendley & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Incline Global Management Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake as Valuation Rose

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 3.21M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: NTSB says 1 person dead after Southwest Airlines flight headed to Dallas suffers engine failure; makes em; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH 752 AIRCRAFT IN ITS FLEET BASED ON CURRENT AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Response To Emergency Airworthiness Directive; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 1.57% or 87,131 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt has invested 2.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability has 39,270 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 209,201 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 1,412 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 295,974 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag Caldwell Limited Liability reported 220,835 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 96,500 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Aspiriant reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,265 shares. 22,589 were accumulated by Navellier Associate.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Vic Keller Joins Optym Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Southwest reviving service from BHM to Fort Lauderdale – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oppenheimer Com Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Amp Capital Ltd invested in 160,029 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 1,000 shares stake. Haverford Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 16,400 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd owns 18,817 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% or 618,357 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 0.03% or 5,469 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 3,110 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 28,501 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.46% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.31M shares. 107 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp.