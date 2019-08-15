Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder Hendley & Co Cut Stake by $2.09 Million; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Cut Holding by $5.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 541,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.73M, down from 584,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 2.12M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 62.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 24,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 65,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 895,531 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N CEO GARY KELLY SAYS AS OF THURSDAY, CARRIER HAS INSPECTED ABOUT 80 PCT OF FLEET AFTER DEADLY ENGINE EXPLOSION; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines raises dividend by 28 pct on tax reform gains; 18/05/2018 – Southwest Unveils Newest Onboard Product: iHeartRadio; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Sub-Optimal Flight Schedule to Continue to Pressure Yields in 2Q

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.58 million for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association owns 675,419 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 49,300 shares stake. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Adirondack accumulated 465 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 419,141 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 0.24% or 40,501 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.27% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges Invest Management holds 0.02% or 11,729 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 143,384 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 500,994 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 271 are owned by Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation. Colrain Ltd Co holds 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 1,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested in 3,110 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,765 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 30,770 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,700 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4,194 shares. 1,643 are held by Milestone Group Inc Inc. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,497 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation owns 61,716 shares. Vista Cap Prtnrs reported 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 19,708 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 22,768 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J has invested 1.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 136,811 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Limited owns 25,461 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Fincl Counselors reported 151,626 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Ltd Liability owns 92,628 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) owns 0.99% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 461,793 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.72% stake. State Bank Of Stockton reported 26,008 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.