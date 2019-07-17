Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder First Dallas Securities Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Declined; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Trimmed Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $366.58. About 1.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 1.46M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-ESTIMATES ANNUAL 2018 CASM, EXCLUDING FUEL & OIL EXPENSE AND PROFITSHARING EXPENSE, TO BE COMPARABLE WITH ANNUAL 2017’S 8.47 CENTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: PLANE TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Competitive Fare Environment Pressuring Passenger Revenue Yields; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.63 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00M for 9.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares to 50,260 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.