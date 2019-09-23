Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Upped Its Position; Vicor (VICR) Stake Held by S Squared Technology Llc

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 72,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.16M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 7.08 million shares traded or 93.98% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes an emergency landing at Cleveland Hopkins airport »; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo; 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – Passengers fail to wear oxygen masks properly aboard emergency Southwest flight; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10M, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 476,574 shares traded or 161.74% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 63,416 shares to 17.09 million shares, valued at $931.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 28,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,535 shares, and cut its stake in World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Holdg Inc has 14,031 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Llc has 9,794 shares. Horizon Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation has 62,245 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). United Fire Gru Incorporated holds 0.14% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 2,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP owns 9,565 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 150 shares. 8,541 are held by Eqis Management. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 89,268 shares. Maverick Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 44,970 shares. Gideon Capital Inc accumulated 18,671 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Cleararc Cap reported 7,354 shares stake. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And holds 1.15% or 101,100 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 313,154 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 22,000 shares to 44,551 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 171,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).