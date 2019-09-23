Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analysts See $1.07 EPS; Shorts at Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Lowered By 2.3%

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) had a decrease of 2.3% in short interest. MXC’s SI was 21,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.3% from 21,700 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)’s short sellers to cover MXC’s short positions. The SI to Mexco Energy Corporation’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About shares traded. Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) has declined 25.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.93% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $575.14 million giving it 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -21.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 7.08M shares traded or 93.98% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON INSPECTIONS IN EMPLOYEE MESSAGE; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: Engine Inspections Have Affected Less Than 1% Of Flights; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–Update; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold Mexco Energy Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 18,363 shares or 79.75% less from 90,688 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 743 shares. 600 are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) for 22 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3,001 shares.

More notable recent Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MEXCO ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2019 AND PLANS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROPERTIES – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results for First Quarter and Development of Properties – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mexco Energy Corp. – MarketWatch” on October 14, 2017. More interesting news about Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Oil and Gas Drilling Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter and Property Development – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.98 million. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.29 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: Southwest well-positioned for oil price spike, American not so much – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hartford invested in 97,263 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has 10,386 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa owns 16,933 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Zeke Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3,966 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Paragon Cap Ltd Co reported 500 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management has 173,325 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 295,587 shares or 0.05% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 5.34% above currents $54.49 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26.