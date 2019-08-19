Southwest Airli (LUV) Holding Held by Enterprise Financial Services Corp; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding Has Raised by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 9,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 212,608 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 202,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 574,404 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – EM Is Being Dominated by Dollar Weakness, Says Lazard’s Donald (Video); 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – ASSET MANAGEMENT OPERATING REVENUE WAS A FIRST-QUARTER RECORD OF $330 MILLION FOR 2018, 18% HIGHER THAN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD HIRES D.E. SHAW VETERAN GIBSON FOR HEDGE FUND STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airli (LUV) by 1620.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 6,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,846 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, up from 398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Southwest Airli for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 1.96 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRPLANE HAS VISIBLE DAMAGE ON ENGINE-LIVE TV IMAGES; 20/04/2018 – FAA RULE COVERS CHECKS ON ENGINE FAN BLADES AFTER LUV ACCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 16/05/2018 – LUV: WON’T KNOW UNTIL FALL IF ABLE TO DO HAWAII FLIGHTS IN 2018

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Southwest Reports Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.