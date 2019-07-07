Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.36 N/A 2.18 15.88 United Bankshares Inc. 36 5.52 N/A 2.49 14.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Southside Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Southside Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of United Bankshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, United Bankshares Inc. has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Southside Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.4% and 74% respectively. 1.2% are Southside Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are United Bankshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. -1.76% 1.82% 2.27% 4.9% 4.18% 9.2% United Bankshares Inc. -5.22% -3.72% -2.26% 6.56% 5.04% 18%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Southside Bancshares Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.