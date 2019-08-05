Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.36 N/A 2.18 15.86 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.96 N/A 2.52 12.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Financial Institutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southside Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Financial Institutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. From a competition point of view, Financial Institutions Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares and 72.2% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares. About 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Financial Institutions Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.