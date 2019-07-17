Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) EPS Estimated At $0.55; New Jersey Resources (NJR) Sentiment Is 1.22

New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 106 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 87 decreased and sold their stakes in New Jersey Resources Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 57.87 million shares, down from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding New Jersey Resources Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 61 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.51% from last quarter's $0.57 EPS. SBSI's profit would be $18.78M giving it 14.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Southside Bancshares, Inc.'s analysts see -6.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 51,829 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 4.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Southside Bancshares, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.12 million shares or 0.17% less from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 26,971 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 60,919 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 41,698 shares. 2,786 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). 270,402 are held by Principal Fincl Grp Inc. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr has 0.01% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 1.96M shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited owns 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,800 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management owns 40,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $41,826 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORGAN TONY K, worth $33,010 on Thursday, June 6. The insider Garrett John Robert bought $4,398.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. The firm operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Midstream, and Home Services and Other divisions. It has a 34.32 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 521,200 residential and commercial clients in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 252,336 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.