Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Comparison side by side

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.42 N/A 2.18 15.86 South State Corporation 72 3.99 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Southside Bancshares Inc. and South State Corporation. South State Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southside Bancshares Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than South State Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Southside Bancshares Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. South State Corporation’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southside Bancshares Inc. and South State Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.2% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares. Competitively, South State Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than South State Corporation

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.