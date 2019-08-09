Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Southside Bancshares Inc. has 54.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Southside Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Southside Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares Inc. N/A 34 15.86 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Southside Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Southside Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

The rivals have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southside Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Southside Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Southside Bancshares Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc.’s competitors beat Southside Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.