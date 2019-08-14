Southport Management Trimmed Position in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Anchor Capital Advisors Boosted Its Hess (HES) Position by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 888,664 shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 255,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 236,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 2.65 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F, worth $25,079. 442 shares were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G., worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. On Wednesday, March 6 LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 25,440 shares to 11,625 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,983 shares, and cut its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cooperman Leon G invested in 1.39% or 376,900 shares. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Liability owns 2.08% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 8.63 million shares. Fmr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 31.02 million shares. Sei Invs reported 129,255 shares. Anchor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 255,662 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Moreover, Centurylink Inv Management Company has 0.4% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 61,970 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru has 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 3,135 shares. Int has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx accumulated 6,723 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp owns 145,801 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 26,129 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,478 shares. Old National Bank In owns 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 25,197 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.02% or 463,551 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 5,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc accumulated 17,303 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 156,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Financial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 796,674 shares. Permanens Cap Lp, a New York-based fund reported 750 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,081 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 107,454 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Hahn Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.