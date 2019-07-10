Southport Management Trimmed Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $343.49 Million; Shares Rose; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Value Rose, Amarillo National Bank Increased by $564,774 Its Stake

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 771,604 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 567,690 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares to 28,197 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 15,425 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 156,261 shares. Smithfield Trust reported 540 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 10,900 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amarillo Natl Bank holds 31,657 shares. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 2,950 shares. State Street Corp reported 8.12 million shares. Blair William Il holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 7,692 shares. Boys Arnold Inc owns 10,967 shares. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 3,150 shares. Frontier Invest stated it has 4,282 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Wesbanco Bank Inc accumulated 5,869 shares. Mai Capital invested in 1,961 shares.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02 million for 7.61 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

