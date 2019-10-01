Southport Management Trimmed Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $380.35 Million; Comerica Bank Position in Bank Of America (BAC) Upped as Shares Rose

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 147,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.42M, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 3.29M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.79. About 406,268 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HLDRS; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid to acquire Qualcomm has been heavily reviewed, illustrating the U.S. government’s expanding focus on the competitiveness of the national semiconductor industry as China advances; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 17,176 shares to 159,348 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,070 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 809,256 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Ltd Co reported 7,115 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pictet Financial Bank Limited owns 39,609 shares. 17,702 were accumulated by Leavell Invest Incorporated. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt holds 7,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California-based Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pettee Investors invested in 0.14% or 7,571 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 50,773 shares. Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.74% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Campbell Newman Asset reported 152,000 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 175,586 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spc Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,788 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65M for 35.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

