Southport Management Trimmed Holding in Air Lease (AL) as Market Valuation Rose; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Rose While Ycg Decreased by $384,902 Its Stake

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 358,922 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 208,678 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,418 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tarbox Family Office holds 27 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 3.45M are held by Principal Financial Gp. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.66% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). King Luther Capital invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 41,729 shares. Madison Invest, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,101 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 657,094 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 62 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0.02% or 574,043 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.39% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 6,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 10,579 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp accumulated 80,784 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.16% or 739,861 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De invested in 19,858 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 58,307 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com. Northern Tru owns 1.29M shares. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Company owns 25,298 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 1,767 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

