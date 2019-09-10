Southport Management Raised Encana (ECA) Stake by $181.00 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $8.37 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 43,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 154,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63 million, up from 110,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $232.99. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 22.31 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB) by 56,016 shares to 89,535 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,253 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

