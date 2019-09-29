Southport Management Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Decreased by $380.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding Maintained by 10-15 Associates Inc

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 billion, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm Is Likely to Face Longer U.S. Review; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cutting Jobs to Live Up to Promise of Slashing Costs; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – COMMENCEMENT OF A TRANSACTION TO REPURCHASE FOUR SERIES OF ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 17,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 129,532 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 112,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.