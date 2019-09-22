Southport Management Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Lowered by $538.86 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 billion, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.02 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 234,295 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.29M, down from 236,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 24,240 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Amer & Co reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.02% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Glob Sas has invested 4.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 71,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 101,362 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 8,103 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group owns 24,669 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited reported 9,500 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 90,151 are owned by Torray Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 80,481 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 7,557 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 63,338 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 812,536 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Roosevelt Inc has 152,396 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Braun Stacey Associate reported 148,755 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.38% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stevens Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,860 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 15.86M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 233,893 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Co invested in 4,846 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 39,006 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Jnba Financial Advisors owns 291 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 148,395 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The New York-based Amer Grp has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.