Southport Management Position in Encana (ECA) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Price Rose, Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17 million, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.47M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest owns 1.07M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 184,071 are owned by Foyston Gordon Payne. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 583,152 shares. Cordasco, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 390 shares. New England And Management holds 3,438 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation accumulated 119,500 shares. Schulhoff & Inc holds 1.48% or 22,664 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ser Communications Ma has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co stated it has 2,080 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 0.85% or 7,914 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Pnc Ser Grp has 0.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advisors has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Republic Management reported 1.16M shares stake.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares to 327,527 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,626 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Decide PepsiCo’s (PEP) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Long-Term Investors: 2 Dirt Cheap Energy Companies With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Encana Can Get This Fixed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.