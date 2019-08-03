Southport Management Maintains Position in Encana (ECA); As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Its Holding

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19 million shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Incorporated has 6,960 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 176,797 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 3,297 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank owns 2,144 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 0.63% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aperio Ltd Liability reported 212,723 shares stake. Cetera Ltd Llc stated it has 46,301 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Oregon-based Mengis Mngmt has invested 1.59% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 525 are held by Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Will Deereâ€™s Rally End on Caterpillar Weakness? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.