Southport Management Lowered Position in Air Lease (AL) as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Carlson Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $325,923

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 566,728 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.02M for 7.61 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Advisors Lc holds 5.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 254,950 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Co has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,500 shares. 12,605 are owned by Davenport Limited Liability. Advisory Network Limited Co accumulated 93 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 79,361 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 875,741 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,031 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 11,991 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B And has 1.86% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.40 million shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp invested in 6,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Oppenheimer & invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,122 shares to 23,416 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.68% or 735,592 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc stated it has 464 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 0.02% or 18,433 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc reported 5,847 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 77,862 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim Corp accumulated 1,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1,327 are held by Jump Trading Lc. Private Asset Mngmt owns 5,624 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 3.06% or 386,695 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has 113,715 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.85% or 174,790 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peavine Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Invest Mngmt holds 273 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

