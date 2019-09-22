Southport Management Lowered Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position by $147.63 Million; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Share Value Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered by $551,200 Its Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 192,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 203,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35 million shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27B, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 1.84M shares traded or 619.15% up from the average. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 28,400 shares to 35,800 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.3% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 1.75M shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc holds 16,860 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 710,924 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Business Financial holds 38,887 shares. Huntington Bancshares has invested 0.39% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jnba has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.88M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,185 shares. Davy Asset Management holds 0.29% or 17,501 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru holds 6.69 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Mgmt Company has invested 0.72% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

