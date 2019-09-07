Southport Management Lifted Its Position in Encana (ECA) as Market Value Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,824 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 282,010 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Art Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iberiabank Corp has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,472 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foster And Motley holds 45,297 shares. 26,770 were accumulated by Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Becker Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Com owns 13,010 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rampart Ltd Company stated it has 18,286 shares. 6,606 are owned by Kingfisher Capital Lc. Taconic Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gyroscope Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.6% or 19,473 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 189,193 shares to 354,441 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,461 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).