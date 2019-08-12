Southport Management Increased Holding in Encana (ECA) as Share Price Declined; Middleby (MIDD) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $12.13 Million

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.73 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 93,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 948,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.37 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $112.39. About 415,516 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 8.59% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $98.54 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0% or 9 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 73,822 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.12% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Assetmark holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Guardian LP reported 2,155 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 11,664 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Il reported 108,200 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Kingdon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 4.56% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Blair William & Company Il invested in 20,488 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 3,521 are owned by Cibc Ww. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 1,542 shares. American Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.