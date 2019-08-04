Southport Management Increased Encana (ECA) Position; Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holder New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Upped Its Holding by $512,960 as Stock Declined

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 196,210 shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 28.04 million shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Encana (ECA) Announces Commencement of Previously Announced $213 Million Substantial Issuer Bid – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Encana (ECA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Sales Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, TC, Encana, Ensco and Equinor – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Osmotica Flies, Catalyst Plummets, GW Pharma On Track To File For Expanded Use Of Epidiolex – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Re-Launch of Its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film after Favorable Ruling in Patent Litigation – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Favorable Outcome in Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film Patent Litigation – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s launches Carboprost Tromethamine Injection in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.