Southport Management Holding in Air Lease (AL) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Freshpet (FRPT) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 394,608 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 20/03/2018 – Freshpet® Kicks Off ‘Fresh Start’ Movement To Help Underdogs In Need; 29/05/2018 – Freshpet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.05 million shares traded or 23.93% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Optimizerx Corp by 25,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloom Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Art Lc invested in 0.07% or 29,333 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Elk Creek Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 188,850 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.01% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 70,110 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Geode Cap reported 346,932 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 347,301 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 34,593 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Element Mgmt Ltd reported 427,332 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,143 shares. Moreover, Ellington Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). First Tru Limited Partnership reported 111,267 shares. Whittier invested 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.