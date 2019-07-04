Southport Management Has Trimmed Position in Air Lease (AL) by $343.49 Million; Unisys (UIS) Share Price Declined While Phocas Financial Has Lifted Position

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 28.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 701,712 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 546,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 218,802 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile D

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 380,814 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airbus Has a Solid Start at the 2019 Paris Air Show – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dumping Air Lease Corp (AL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $149.07 million for 7.61 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.36% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.11% or 932,861 shares. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 1.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Envestnet Asset has 107,038 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4,147 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp stated it has 68,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,445 were reported by Jefferies Gru Llc. Provident Investment holds 5.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 910,213 shares. Lsv Asset has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,200 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 409,129 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 40,960 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd invested in 158,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 36,299 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Company invested in 22,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ameritas Ptnrs reported 3,852 shares. Ancora Ltd Company holds 49,651 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 20,596 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 0% or 1,753 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,505 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).