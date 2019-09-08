Southport Management Has Raised Its Encana (ECA) Stake; Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Holder Blackrock Cut Its Holding

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 40,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25 million, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.24M market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 2.38 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/03/2018 – Overstock Misses out on Bitcoin Magic; 16/05/2018 – Overstock.com Introduces 17 Exclusive Private Label Furniture Brands; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM NAMES GREGORY J. IVERSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM RELEASES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED OFFERING; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss $95.7M

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 129,974 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 166,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 55,387 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 44,013 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 35,858 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 45,800 shares. Goodhaven Capital Management Ltd Company owns 15,200 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 19,554 shares. Advisory Rech reported 0.02% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Csat Advisory LP reported 238,416 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Synovus Financial stated it has 43,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 48,987 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $540,994 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought $31,959.

