Southport Management Has Lowered Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stake by $147.63 Million; Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Shareholder Snyder Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc. (PDFS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 52,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 34,609 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 billion, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 86,433 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE FINANCING FOR CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EPS 67c; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $278.85M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 MLPs That Should Crush the Market in 2018 – Investorplace.com” on May 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report – Business Wire” published on March 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2017. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cheneire turns again to debt markets – Houston Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere completes acquisition of MLP holding co., inks Vitol deal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 3.12M shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 25,728 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 20,937 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 58,484 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) or 163,436 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 796,557 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Com has 250 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 243,301 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) or 494,181 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 2.86M shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% or 674 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 423 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 1.91 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 18,998 shares to 281,517 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 29,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.