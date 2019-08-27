Southport Management Has Lowered Air Lease (AL) Holding by $343.49 Million as Market Value Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position in Colgate (CL) by $748,000

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 663,841 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.65 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,543 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 7,734 were accumulated by Prelude Management Ltd Liability. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 18,128 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 107,038 shares. Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.04% or 175,000 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.63% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,894 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership reported 20,194 shares stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 18,869 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.49% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Swiss Savings Bank reported 186,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 1.86% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Assetmark owns 564 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern has 1.29M shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,813 shares to 746,024 shares, valued at $214.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 112,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).