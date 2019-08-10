Southport Management Has Lifted Its Encana (ECA) Position; U S Global Investors Position in Pool (POOL) Boosted by $383,130 as Valuation Rose

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $199.35. About 156,208 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 14.61 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 40,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Df Dent & Incorporated invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated, a Utah-based fund reported 712,773 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 261,394 were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Invesco Ltd invested in 809,345 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clough Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 3,400 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 34,745 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Paloma Prtn Management invested in 2,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rk Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.74% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 15,600 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company owns 385,482 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 650,749 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 48,569 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,298 shares to 12,853 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (NYSE:IAG).