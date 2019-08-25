Southport Management Has Lifted Holding in Encana (ECA) by $181.00 Million as Market Valuation Declined; First Dallas Securities Maintains Position in Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC)

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 25.24 million shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2.21M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,512 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).