Southport Management Has Increased Encana (ECA) Stake by $181.00 Million; Atria Investments Has Upped Its Position in Aaon (AAON) by $3.77 Million as Valuation Rose

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 5.67M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 517.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 76,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 91,766 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.80% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 49,987 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,982 shares to 1,996 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 35,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,332 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.