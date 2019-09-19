Southport Management Has Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $380.35 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Ralph Lauren (RL) Share Value Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 30,945 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 841,784 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY IS EXPECTED TO HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON REVENUE GROWTH IN FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 127,180 shares to 12,820 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 38,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,897 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold RL shares while 125 reduced holdings.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.