Southport Management Has Decreased Its Air Lease (AL) Holding by $343.49 Million; Share Value Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Holding by $27.87 Million as Market Value Declined

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 2964.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 108,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 111,662 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 3,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.15. About 745,952 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO COMPLETE RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 22/03/2018 – NewsChannel 5: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: An Antioch Domino’s pizza is held-up at gunpoint… police say the robber crawled through; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY SHR $2.00; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $785.4 MLN VS $624.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 09/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM 2018 NOTES TO PREPAY, RETIRE ABOUT $491.3 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 2015 NOTES AT PAR, TO PAY TRANSACTION FEES; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parkside Finance Bancorp & reported 1,081 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Raymond James Tru Na holds 9,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 27,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.02% or 463,551 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 5,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 3,296 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Southport Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Agf Inc stated it has 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Utah Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 1,521 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 24,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 7,772 shares. Panagora Asset reported 4,617 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 18,482 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 1,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has 127,812 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Ltd has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated owns 44,046 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 95,406 shares to 291,486 shares, valued at $45.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 12,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,506 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

