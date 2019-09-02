Southport Management Has Decreased By $343.49 Million Its Air Lease (AL) Stake; Parke Bancorp Has 1.8 Sentiment

Southport Management Llc decreased Air Lease Corp (AL) stake by 32.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as Air Lease Corp (AL)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Southport Management Llc holds 20,343 shares with $698.78M value, down from 30,343 last quarter. Air Lease Corp now has $4.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 418,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 27 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 15 sold and trimmed stakes in Parke Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 3.51 million shares, up from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Parke Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 21 New Position: 6.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $145.14M for 7.69 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Beach Invest Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.74% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brandywine Global Inv Management Llc stated it has 0.08% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cambiar Lc owns 138,843 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 337,276 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 101,000 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 9,964 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 120,227 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,100 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 132,196 are owned by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited. Janney Cap Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,112 shares. Markston Ltd owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. for 220,865 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 161,823 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.59% invested in the company for 437,056 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 0.3% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,591 shares.

The stock increased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 5,198 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) has risen 2.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $245.26 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products.